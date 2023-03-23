Bayern Munich sack coach Nagelsmann - Bild















March 23 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich have fired their coach Julian Nagelsmann, Bild newspaper reported on Thursday.

The 35-year-old was in charge when Bayern lost 2-1 at Bayer 04 Leverkusen on Sunday and Borussia Dortmund moved top of the Bundesliga.

Nagelsmann took charge in 2021 and led Bayern to their 10th German title in a row last season.

They play Manchester City next month in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond











