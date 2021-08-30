Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Bayern sign Austria midfielder Sabitzer from Leipzig

1 minute read

Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group C - Ukraine v Austria - National Arena Bucharest, Bucharest, Romania - June 21, 2021 Austria's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after the match Pool via REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich have completed the signing of midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on a four-year contract from RB Leipzig, the Bundesliga clubs said on Monday.

German media reported that Bayern paid a fee in the region of 16 million euros ($18.9 million) for the Austria international.

Sabitzer joined Leipzig from Rapid Vienna in 2014, playing 229 times for the club in all competitions and scoring 52 goals.

The 27-year-old attacking midfielder played two seasons at Leipzig under manager Julian Nagelsmann, who was appointed Bayern head coach in April.

"Marcel Sabitzer offers everything that an FC Bayern player needs. On top of that, he won't need long to settle in as he's already well-acquainted with the philosophy of our coach Julian Nagelsmann," said Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn.

Bayern, who thrashed Hertha Berlin 5-0 on Saturday, are third in the Bundesliga. Leipzig occupy 10th place with one win from three games.

($1 = 0.8483 euros)

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:30 PM UTC

U.S. Open day one

Highlights of the first day at the U.S. Open, the last Grand Slam tournament of the year, at Flushing Meadows on Monday (all times GMT):

Sports
Fans return to Flushing Meadows as U.S. Open gets underway
Sports
King lauds Osaka for mental health stand, calls it 'fantastic progress'
Sports
NFL roundup: Trevor Lawrence tosses 2 TDs as Jaguars jolt Cowboys
Sports
MLB roundup: Ian Anderson fuels Braves in rout of Giants