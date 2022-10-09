Bayern's Davies suffers skull contusion















Oct 9 (Reuters) - Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies has suffered a skull contusion after he was kicked in the head during Saturday's draw with Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga champions said on Sunday.

Davies, 21, was challenging Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham for the ball towards the end of the first half and his head came into contact with the English midfielder's raised boot.

Davies, a Canada international and a key member of the national team that qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1986, was withdrawn at halftime.

Bayern did not give a timeline on his return to action but said he was "doing well under the circumstances" and sat out training on Sunday.

The 2-2 draw left both teams on 16 points with Bayern third and Dortmund fourth in the standings.

