Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Beach Volleyball-Brazil do double over Argentina

2 minute read
1/2

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Men - Pool D - Brazil (Alison/Alvaro Filho) - Argentina (Azaad/Capogrosso) - Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan - July 24, 2021. Alvaro Filho of Brazil in action. REUTERS/John Sibley

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - The Brazilian men's and women's beach volleyball teams earned satisfying wins in their opening pool encounters at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday, beating their Argentine rivals in straight sets at Shiokaze Park.

Brazil's Alvaro Filho and 2016 gold medallist Alison Cerutti beat the Argentine duo of Nicolas Capogrosso and Julian Azaad 21-16 21-17 to kick things off.

Cerutti, who also won silver in 2012, scored the bulk of the attacking points and also won five points at the net with blocks while his team mate was able to successfully dig the ball out five times.

The first match of day was awarded to Japan's women by default as their Czech opponents had to withdraw due to a COVID-19 infection. read more

Rio silver medallist Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos of Brazil were too much for Ana Gallay and Fernanda Pereyra, beating the Argentine pair 21-19 21-11 in Pool C.

In Pool A, 2019 world champion Canadian duo Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes also earned a straight sets victory over the Netherlands' Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon in the final match of the opening session.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 6:24 AM UTCGlittering gold distracts from Tokyo woes

Sport stretched out over Tokyo on Saturday as the Olympic Games finally got underway, but the shadow of COVID-19 and controversy was never far away on the opening day.

SportsOlympics Gymnastics- For medals, U.S. women face biggest opponents - each other
SportsMLB roundup: Tyrone Taylor powers Brewers past White Sox
SportsArchery-U.S. pair ousted in surprise loss to Indonesia
SportsSwimming-The Russians are back -- and hunting gold