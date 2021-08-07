Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Beach volleyball-Norway's Mol and Sorum pair wins gold in Tokyo Games

1 minute read

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Beach Volleyball - Men - Gold medal match - Norway (Mol A/Sorum C) v Russian Olympic Committee (Krasilnikov/Stoyanovskiy) - Shiokaze Park, Tokyo, Japan - August 7, 2021. Anders Mol of Norway and Christian Sorum of Norway react after winning gold medal match against the Russian Olympic Committee. REUTERS/John Sibley

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Norway's Christian Sorum and Anders Mol won the gold medal in the men's beach volleyball by defeating Russian Olympic Committee's (ROC) Viacheslav Krasilnikov and Oleg Stoyanovskiy in the final.

The silver medal was awarded to the ROC duo, and the bronze medal went to Qatar's Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan.

Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 3:17 AM UTCRelay controversy key to Belarusian sprinter's defection

Olympic sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya travelled thousands of miles because she desperately did not want to run 400 metres.

SportsAthletics-Marathon newcomer Seidel battles elite to win bronze
SportsAthletics-Kenya's Jepchirchir wins women's marathon with late burst
SportsMLB roundup: Braves use 6-run 8th to sweep Cards
SportsGolf-Korda stumbles with gold in reach, Ko closes in