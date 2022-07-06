Beal Deal: Wizards sign All-Star to $251M pact with rare no-trade clause

Basketball - NBA - Washington Wizards v New York Knicks - The O2 Arena, London, Britain - January 17, 2019 Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal during the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

July 6 - Bradley Beal got everything he wanted from the Washington Wizards.

Beal declined his option for 2022-23 season and officially signed a new five-year deal on Wednesday valued at a maximum $251 million with another unique element: the NBA's first true no-trade clause.

The fifth year of the contract is a player option.

ESPN reported Beal's deal has the only full no-trade clause in the league, whereas multiple players have a limited no-trade clause or must approve a trade.

Per the report, only 10 NBA player contracts have included a true no-trade clause: David Robinson, John Stockton, Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Dwayne Wade, LeBron James (Miami Heat), Carmelo Anthony and Beal.

The 29-year-old has spent his entire career with the Wizards and had a chance to leave for another team on a maximum four-year deal as a free agent.

Beal declined his $36.4 million player option, which paved the way to a massive payday.

Beal is entering his 11th season with Washington.

Beal is a three-time All-Star who has twice averaged more than 30 points per game in a season.

Last season, Beal averaged 23.2 points, 6.6 assists and 4.7 rebounds in just 40 games. He underwent season-ending surgery on his left wrist in February.

Beal, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 draft, has career averages of 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 645 games (611 starts) with Washington.

