Aug 22, 2020; Lake Forest, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack (52) arrives on the field for the training camp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2021-11-19 20:45:18 GMT+00:00 - Chicago Bears star outside linebacker Khalil Mack will be placed on injured reserve and undergo season-ending foot surgery, coach Matt Nagy announced Friday.

Mack has missed the past two games due to the injury. Chicago also had a bye last week, essentially giving Mack three weeks to heal.

