Beer will cost QR50 ($13.73) per 500ml cup inside the main FIFA zone at the World Cup in Qatar - source















DOHA, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Beer will cost QR50 ($13.73) per 500ml cup inside the main FIFA zone at the World Cup in Qatar, a source with knowledge of alcohol sales at the Qatar World Cup told Reuters on Tuesday.

FIFA-sponsor Budweiser is the only beer permitted to be sold at the Qatar World Cup official venues.

Reporting by Andrew Mill, Writing by Alaa Swilam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.