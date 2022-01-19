Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Sports

Beijing 2022 official says athlete protests will lead to punishment

1 minute read

Paramilitary police officers walk past the mascot of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China, January 15, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

BEIJING, Jan 19 (Reuters) - A Beijing 2022 official said on Wednesday that any athlete behaviour that is against the Olympic spirit or Chinese rules or laws will be subject to "certain punishment", when asked about the possibility of athlete protests at next month's games.

The official, speaking at a virtual briefing hosted by the Chinese Embassy in the United States, said that punshiments could include cancellation of athlete accreditation if their actions are deemed to be against the Olympic charter.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters