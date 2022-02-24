Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports 2 new COVID cases on Feb 23

1 minute read

An airport staff member wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) rides on the monorail at the airport in Beijing following the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in China February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Thursday that a total of two new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 23.

Both cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters