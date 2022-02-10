Beijing 2022 olympics organiser reports 9 new covid-19 cases on Feb 9

A waiter wears personal protective equipment (PPE) in a restaurant of a closed loop hotel designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 31, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BEIJING, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Thursday that a total of 9 new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb 9.

Six of the cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Three others were among those already in the “closed loop” bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, and all three were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo Editing by Shri Navaratnam

