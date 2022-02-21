Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports zero new COVID-19 cases on Feb 20

A man photographs an illuminated logo ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 26, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee on Monday said zero new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 20, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing

