1 minute read
Beijing 2022 Olympics organiser reports zero new COVID-19 cases on Feb 20
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
BEIJING, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee on Monday said zero new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 20, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Albee Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Christopher Cushing
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.