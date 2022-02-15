Beijing 2022 reports 1 new COVID case among Games-related personnel on Feb 14

A security guard stands near the closed loop "bubble" at the Main Press Center ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China January 23, 2022. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

BEIJING, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that one new COVID-19 case was detected among Games-related personnel on Feb. 14.

This one case was detected in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.

Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Himani Sarkar

