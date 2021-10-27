Sports
Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics official says pandemic is biggest challenge to Games
1 minute read
BEIJING, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Zhang Jiandong, a senior official with the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, said on Wednesday that Beijing is prepared for the Games but that the COVID-19 pandemic is the biggest challenge they face.
Zhang was speaking at a news briefing held as the 100 day countdown to the Games begins in Beijing.
Reporting by Martin Pollard and Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.