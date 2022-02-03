Beijing Games see 55 COVID-19 cases on Feb 2, highest daily tally

Staff wearing full body suits as protection against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) walk along the track of the National Sliding Centre at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, in Beijing, China, February 1, 2022. Picture taken February 1, 2022. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A total of 55 new COVID-19 infections were found among Olympic Games-related personnel on Feb. 2, the chair of the Beijing 2022 medical expert panel said on Thursday, the highest daily tally so far.

Twenty-nine cases were found among new airport arrivals, Brian McCloskey told the International Olympic Committee session, while 26 were among those in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public.

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

