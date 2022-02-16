Beijing Olympics organiser says 2 new COVID cases detected among personnel on Feb 15

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics logo is pictured in an installation near the Main Media Center (MMC), in Beijing, China February 7, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Wednesday that two new COVID-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 15.

One of the cases was found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

Another case was among those already in the "closed loop" bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, the notice said.

Reporting by Yew Lun Tian; Editing by Himani Sarkar

