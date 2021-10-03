Skip to main content

Sports

Beijing to resume marathon after one-year COVID-19 suspension

1 minute read

SHANGHAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Beijing will hold its city-wide marathon on Oct. 31, resuming the annual race after suspending it last year due to COVID-19, state media Xinhua said on Sunday.

The marathon is expected to host about 30,000 runners, starting in Tiananmen Square and finishing at Olympic Forest Park, Xinhua said, citing organisers.

Ahead of next year's Beijing Winter Olympics, China has been hosting other large events, now that the authorities have largely contained the spread of the coronavirus, first detected in central China two years ago.

Beijing marathoners will be required to stay in the capital at least 21 days before the race, declaring their health status online every day during the period, Xinhua said.

The race will be open to permanent residents of Beijing, aged 20 years or older. Runners must submit proof of vaccination and a negative nucleic acid test to compete.

The organising committee will also invite domestic elite athletes, who will be remain under "closed-loop management" until the end of the competition, Xinhua reported.

The International Olympic Committee said this month the 2022 Olympics will be open to spectators from mainland China only, and unvaccinated athletes must spend 21 days in quarantine ahead of the Games.

Reporting by Josh Horwitz; Editing by William Mallard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 5:29 AM UTC

Wildcard race bringing MLB season to a crazy end

After six months and 161 games, Major League Baseball will need all 162 contests to bring the postseason picture into focus with the New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners chasing two American League wildcard spots.

Sports
MLB roundup: Angels put crimp in Mariners’ playoff hopes
Sports
Padres' collapse could lead to dismissal of manager Jayce Tingler
Sports
Sabalenka tests positive for COVID-19, out of Indian Wells
Sports
WTA roundup: Alison Van Uytvanck wins Nur-Sultan title