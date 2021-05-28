Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Belarus opens criminal case against Latvian officials over ice hockey flag swap -Belta

A historical white-red-white flag of Belarus flies next to national flags of nations participating in IIHF World Ice Hockey Championships in Riga, Latvia May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Janis Laizans/File Photo

Belarus has opened a criminal case against Latvian Foreign Minister Edgards Rinkevics and Riga Mayor Martins Stakis after the Belarusian state flag was replaced with a historical Belarusian red and white flag in Riga, Belta reported on Friday.

The red and white flag, now the symbol of the opposition in Belarus, appeared in the centre of the Latvian capital, which is hosting the Ice Hockey World Championship, amid an escalating diplomatic crisis between the two countries. read more

