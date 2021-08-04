Belarusian athlete Tsimanouskaya in Polish care, says Poland deputy minister

Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, waves as she boards a flight to Vienna at Narita International Airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is in the care of Polish diplomatic services, Poland deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz said on Wednesday.

"Ms. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya is under the care of the Polish diplomatic service. As we have indicated many times, for safety reasons we do not provide details of the flight route," Przydacz wrote in a text message, using the same language posted on Twitter by another deputy foreign minister shortly afterwards.

Reporting by Alan Charlish; Editing by Christopher Cushing

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.