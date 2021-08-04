Sports
Belarusian athlete will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, opposition politician says
WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, Poland-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said, after she boarded a flight to Vienna from Tokyo. read more
"Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had to change her flight to Warsaw. She will arrive to Warsaw today later. We will keep you updated," Latushko wrote on Twitter
