Belarusian athlete will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, opposition politician says

Belarusian Sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya who took refuge in the Polish embassy in Tokyo, arrives at Narita International Airport to leave for Vienna, in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, Poland-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said, after she boarded a flight to Vienna from Tokyo. read more

"Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had to change her flight to Warsaw. She will arrive to Warsaw today later. We will keep you updated," Latushko wrote on Twitter

