Oct 21 (Reuters) - Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has been handed a one-match suspension by UEFA for unsporting conduct after the 2-1 win against Wales on Sep. 22.

Martinez was red-carded for holding the ball on the touchline deep into added time in the Nations League clash at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Nick Macfie











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.