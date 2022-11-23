Belgium v Canada teams















AL RAYYAN, Qatar, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group F match between Belgium and Canada on Wednesday.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Leander Dendoncker, Timothy Castagne, Axel Witsel, Youri Tielemans, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard, Michy Batshuayi

Canada: Milan Borjan, Richie Laryea, Kamal Miller, Steven Vitoria, Alistair Johnston, Alphonso Davies, Stephen Eustaquio, Atiba Hutchinson, Tajon Buchanan, Junior Hoilett, Jonathan David

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond











