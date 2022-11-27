Belgium v Morocco teams















DOHA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Following are the teams for the World Cup Group F match between Belgium and Morocco on Sunday.

Belgium: Thibaut Courtois, Timothy Castagne, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld, Thomas Meunier, Axel Witsel, Amadou Onana, Thorgan Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard (captain), Michy Batshuayi

Morocco: Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (captain), Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Selim Amallah, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri

Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Ed Osmond











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.