Belgium's Doku out of qualifier as De Bruyne named new captain

[1/2] Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Olympique de Marseille - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - March 5, 2023 Stade Rennes' Jeremy Doku receives medical attention after sustaining an injury as Arnaud Kalimuendo and Benjamin Bourigeaud look on REUTERS/Stephane Mahe















BRUSSELS, March 21 (Reuters) - Striker Jeremy Doku has pulled out of Belgium’s squad for Friday’s European Championship qualifier against Sweden and next week’s friendly in Germany because of a muscle injury, the Belgian Football Association said on Tuesday.

Doku, 20, has returned to Ligue 1 club Stade Rennais for treatment and been replaced by uncapped 19-year-old Johan Bakayoko, who plays for Dutch club PSV Eindhoven.

Belgium trained for the first time on Tuesday under new coach Domenico Tedesco, who named Kevin De Bruyne as the team's new captain.

De Bruyne takes over from Eden Hazard, who retired from international football after Belgium failed to get past the group stage at the World Cup in Qatar.

Reporting by Mark Gleeson Editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.