Belgium's players keen to prove themselves under Tedesco - Trossard















Belgium's players are eager to prove themselves to new coach Domenico Tedesco, who replaced Roberto Martinez after their group-stage exit at the World Cup in Qatar last year, winger Leandro Trossard said.

Tedesco has already dropped veterans Dries Mertens and Axel Witsel for the opening Euro 2024 qualifier against Sweden on Friday and a friendly against Germany.

"I think Tedesco is a manager who likes to put his opponents under pressure and create chances by winning the ball high up the pitch," Trossard told reporters on Wednesday. "That's quite a difference with Martinez.

"The new manager wants to build a new squad with a lot of dynamic play, which we already saw in the training sessions. Everybody's very eager to show themselves, that can only benefit us as a team."

Trossard has established himself as a regular at Premier League leaders Arsenal in recent weeks after joining them from Brighton & Hove Albion in January.

"I maybe didn't expect to play that many minutes, but injuries helped me a bit," Trossard said.

"I'm however more than convinced of my own capabilities. I arrived in a great group, filled with great players."

Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford











