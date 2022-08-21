Bennacer goal earns AC Milan 1-1 draw at Atalanta

Soccer Football - Serie A - Atalanta v AC Milan - Stadio Atleti Azzurri, Bergamo, Italy - August 21, 2022 AC Milan's Ismael Bennacer celebrates scoring their first goal with Davide Calabria REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Italian champions AC Milan were held to a 1-1 Serie A draw at Atalanta on Sunday as Ismael Bennacer cancelled out an early goal by the hosts in Bergamo.

After an even start to the match, Atalanta midfielder Ruslan Malinovskyi broke the deadlock in the 29th minute with a powerful left-foot finish from the edge of the box.

Milan midfielder Bennacer scored the equaliser from a corner by Alexis Saelemaekers in the 68th minute, shooting through the Atalanta defenders and into the net off the post.

Milan dominated possession and had more attempts on goal but failed to make them count.

"I think we could have done better, we could have tried to win this match. It was difficult to find room, Atalanta were compact," Bennacer told DAZN.

Atalanta were pleased with their performance.

"We played against the Italian champions and we need to be satisfied. We start again from here and we have proven that we can play at this level against the strongest also this year," Atalanta midfielder Mario Pasalic told DAZN.

Milan host Bologna on Saturday and Atalanta travel to Verona on Sunday.

Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk, editing by Ed Osmond

