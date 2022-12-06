Bentancur muscle injury set to delay Spurs return - reports















Dec 6 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Uruguay midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur tore an adductor muscle in his country's 2-0 World Cup group stage win over Ghana on Friday, with the issue likely to sideline him for three weeks, Uruguayan media reported on Tuesday.

El Pais said Bentancur suffered a five-millimetre tear in the adductor muscle of his right leg and is currently working on his recovery ahead of the resumption of the Premier League on Dec. 26, when fourth-placed Spurs visit Brentford.

But the injury means the 25-year-old, who has played 21 games in all competitions this season, is unlikely to be available at least until Tottenham host Aston Villa on Jan. 1.

Reuters has contacted Spurs for comment.

