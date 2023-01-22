Benzema and Kroos lead Real Madrid to victory at Bilbao















Jan 22 (Reuters) - Champions Real Madrid earned a 2-0 win in a feisty LaLiga encounter at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to ensure they stayed in the hunt for the LaLiga title with leaders Barcelona.

Barca moved to 44 points in the standings after their 1-0 win over Getafe earlier on Sunday. They are three points ahead of Real and six points in front of third-placed Real Sociedad. Bilbao are eighth with 26 points.

Real Madrid, beaten by Villarreal in their last league outing, secured the points thanks to a first-half goal from Karim Benzema and a strike from Toni Kroos in added time.

In the 23rd minute, Marco Asensio's towering header fell into Benzema's path and the Frenchman quickly fired a left-footed volley into the top left corner.

After Athletic and Real Madrid both squandered numerous chances to score, the visitors extended their lead in the 91st minute when Rodrygo found substitute Kroos who slotted in a powerful low strike from the edge of the box just inside the left post.

Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Pritha Sarkar











