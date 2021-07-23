Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bernard departs Everton to join UAE's Sharjah

July 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian winger Bernard has left Premier League Everton to join Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.

Sharjah announced the signing of the 28-year-old on a two-year contract on social media on Friday.

The former Brazil international leaves Everton after making 12 Premier League appearances under Carlo Ancelotti last year and 73 in total in the league during three seasons with the club.

Ancelotti left Everton in June to return to Real Madrid and has since been replaced by Rafael Benitez.

Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Toby Davis

