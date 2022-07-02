Best qualifying result no relief for embattled Latifi

Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - June 30, 2022 Williams' Nicholas Latifi during the press conference ahead of the Grand Prix REUTERS/Andrew Boyers

SILVERSTONE, England, July 2 (Reuters) - Embattled Williams driver Nicholas Latifi's Formula One future may be in doubt but the Canadian signalled he will not leave without a fight by posting his best-ever qualifying result on Saturday to start 10th at the British Grand Prix.

Rumours have been swirling that Latifi will be replaced at Williams but he gave team principal Jost Capito a reminder of what he is capable of by charging through the rain at Silverstone to put himself on the fifth row of the grid on Sunday, alongside China's Guanyu Zhou in an Alfa Romeo.

Earlier on Saturday, Capito had dismissed talk that Latifi would be replaced before the end of season but he has been vague about his driver line-up for next year.

Australia's hot Formula One prospect Oscar Piastri, the 2021 Formula Two champion, has been linked to several outfits including Williams.

Latifi acknowledged that the season had not gone as planned and while his qualifying performance provided little relief it showed Capito that he belongs in F1.

"For me it doesn't really give me any more relief or comfort," Latifi told reporters. "It's naturally a confidence booster.

"I know I am capable of these performances and I can drive as quick as I need to drive to know I deserve to be in Formula One when things are going right.

"Things have not been going well, there's no secret about that.

"I don't really take much relief in this result but I obviously take a lot of satisfaction in it, if that makes any sense."

Latifi's qualifying effort was all the more eye-catching as team mate Alex Albon had a major upgrade package on his car and was expected to be comfortably ahead but could not get out of the first of three qualifying sessions and will start 16th.

"I'm not sure what went wrong on his side of the garage," said Latifi. "Just from my side it is quite nice firstly to progress out of the first qualifying session, which was the first this year, and then to get that first Q3."

Despite the positive result Latifi was painfully realistic about his chances of scoring points in Sunday's race, believing it will be a longshot.

"If everything goes as it should are points realistic?" said the 27-year-old Canadian. "Absolutely not.

"That's not being pessimistic, that's the reality."

Reporting by Steve Keating; editing by Clare Fallon

