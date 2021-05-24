Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

SportsBianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg

Reuters
2 minute read

Apr 3, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Bianca Andreescu of Canada hits a forehand against Ashleigh Barty of Australia (not pictured) in the women's singles final in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

Top-seeded Bianca Andreescu needed just 61 minutes on Monday to post a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Spanish qualifier Andrea Lazaro Garcia in the first round of the Internationaux de Strasbourg in France.

The Canadian won 83.9 percent of her first-serve points while winning in her first match since losing to Australia's Ashleigh Barty in the Miami Open final on April 3. Andreescu next faces Belgium's Maryna Zanevska, who defeated Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus 6-2, 6-1 in a battle of qualifiers.

Among other matches, Romania's Sorana Cirstea dispatched American Venus Williams 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Cirstea will face sixth-seeded Shuai Zhang of China after the latter posted a 7-5, 6-4 triumph over Japan's Misaki Doi.

Fourth-seeded Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan recorded a 6-4, 3-7, 7-6 (2) victory over Sweden's Rebecca Peterson. Putintseva next meets Switzerland's Jil Teichmann, who beat Russia's Anna Blinkova 6-2, 6-3.

Fifth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic won 6-3, 3-0 when France's Oceane Dodin retired due to adductor pain. Krejcikova will meet France's Caroline Garcia, who prevailed 7-5, 6-2 over Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan.

-Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sports

Sports · May 24, 2021 · 6:41 AM UTCFifty and fabulous: Mickelson defies age to win PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson blocked out the distractions and kept his mind quiet in front of a raucous gallery to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday and become golf's oldest major winner at the age of 50.

SportsWith Olympics looming, US advises against travel to Japan due to COVID-19
SportsBianca Andreescu rolls to first-round win at Strasbourg
SportsMercedes mood after Monaco 'lower than a snake's belly' -Allison
SportsOlympics - a party short on guests as COVID concerns chip away at Japan training camps