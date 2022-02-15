Skip to main content
Biathlon-Men's relay moved back amid cold concerns

2022 Beijing Olympics - Biathlon - Men's 4 x 7.5km Relay Official Training - National Biathlon Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 14, 2022. General view during training. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Tuesday's 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay has been rescheduled and will now take place two and a half hours earlier due to concerns over freezing temperatures, the International Biathlon Union (IBU) said.

"The weather forecast for the original start time announces temperatures to drop below -15 C (5 F) which according to the IBU rules endangers the conduct of the competition," race director Borut Nunar said in a statement.

"By advancing the start time by two and a half hours we hope to avoid these cold temperatures and hold the competitions in fair and safe conditions for our athletes."

The race is due to take place at China's National Biathlon Centre in Zhangjiakou.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

