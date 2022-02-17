Biathlon-Weather forces schedule change for women's mass start

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Weather conditions at China's National Biathlon Centre have forced the International Biathlon Union (IBU) to reschedule the final women's race of the Beijing Olympics, moving it from Saturday to Friday.

"Due to anticipated low temperatures and strong wind, the women's mass start event is re-scheduled (advanced) to Friday at 15:00," the IBU announced on the official Olympic February 2022 information channel.

The men's mass start race is scheduled to begin at 1700 local time on Friday, bringing the biathlon competitions at the Games to a close a day earlier than planned.

Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Michael Perry

