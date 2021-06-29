Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden, Trudeau bet on NHL Stanley Cup finals

1 minute read
1/2

U.S. President Joe Biden gestures during a meeting with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offer they bet on the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup finals between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Montreal Canadiens.

In a Twitter post on Monday night, Trudeau challenged Biden. “Two of the best teams in the NHL are facing off right now. How about a friendly wager, @POTUS?” using Biden’s Twitter handle.

“You’re on pal. #GoBolts,” Biden responded.

The exchange of tweets did not say what the two leaders were wagering.

Game One of the best-of-seven series is being held Monday night in Tampa, Florida. The Canadiens are trying to end Canada's 28-year Stanley Cup drought. The Lightning are the NHL’s defending champions.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

