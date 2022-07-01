Biles, Rapinoe to be honored among Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Women's Beam - Medal Ceremony - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 3, 2021. Bronze medallist Simone Biles of the United States celebrates on the podium REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK, July 1 (Reuters) - Four-times Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and twice World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe are among 17 individuals set to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest United States' civilian honor, the White House said Friday.

The honor, awarded to those who have made "exemplary contributions" to the United States, global peace or other endeavors, will be given July 7.

"These seventeen Americans demonstrate the power of possibilities and embody the soul of the nation – hard work, perseverance, and faith," the White House said in a statement.

Other honorees include Academy Award-winning actor Denzel Washington and the late U.S. Senator John McCain.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.