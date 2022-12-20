Billionaire Ishbia to buy Suns for $4 billion - ESPN

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Billionaire Mat Ishbia will buy the National Basketball Association's (NBA) Phoenix Suns and women's team the Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The deal would set a record in the league after Joe Tsai bought the remaining stake in the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 in a deal that valued the team at $2.35 billion.

The Suns did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Owner Robert Sarver announced plans to sell the team in September after the NBA handed him a one-year suspension following an investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct.

American Ishbia is president and CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage in Michigan.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York; Editing by Ken Ferris

