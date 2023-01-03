Bills, Bengals game will not be resumed this week -league statement

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; The scene at the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills which has been postponed due to a life threatening injury to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (not pictured) at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday that a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals would not resume this week after Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Chris Reese

