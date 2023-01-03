Bills, Bengals game will not be resumed this week -league statement
Jan 3 (Reuters) - The National Football League (NFL) said on Tuesday that a game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals would not resume this week after Bills player Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field Monday night.
Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York Editing by Chris Reese
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Next / Editor's Picks
- CricketMavi takes four on debut as India win first T20
A four-wicket haul from debutant fast bowler Shivam Mavi steered India to a thrilling two-run victory over Sri Lanka on Tuesday in the first Twenty20 International of a three-match series.