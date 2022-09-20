Bills cornerback Jackson being evaluated for neck injury

Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills platers and coaches stand around medical personnel attending to Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson in the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Buffalo cornerback Dane Jackson is being evaluated for a neck injury but has full movement in his extremities, the Bills said, after he left the field in an ambulance following a hit in Monday's game against Tennessee Titans.

Jackson was making a tackle on a Titans player just before halftime when team mate Tremaine Edmunds dove in, inadvertently causing a helmet-to-helmet collision that pushed Jackson's head back.

Jackson was taken to Buffalo's ECMC Hospital where he will receive a CT scan and an X-ray, the team said.

The 25-year-old is in his third season with the Bills after being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.