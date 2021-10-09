Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24) runs with the ball for a touchdown after making an interception against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

2021-10-09 17:07:14 GMT+00:00 - The Buffalo Bills announced a three-year contract extension for big-play cornerback Taron Johnson on Saturday.

Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, but NFL Network reports it is worth $24 million, with approximately $14 million guaranteed. The deal keeps the 25-year-old in Buffalo through the 2024 season.

Johnson missed last Sunday's 40-0 victory at Houston with a groin injury but has been a full participant in practice for Buffalo (3-1) ahead of Sunday night's game at Kansas City (2-2).

A fourth-round pick in 2018, Johnson has 15 tackles, one forced fumble and one sack in three starts this season. He has 201 tackles, four sacks, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 42 career games (23 starts).

Last season, Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a touchdown in a 26-15 win against Pittsburgh in Week 14. In the AFC divisional playoffs, he returned an interception 101 yards for a score in Buffalo's 17-3 victory against Baltimore.

--Field Level Media

