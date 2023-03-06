Black Ferns secure Olympic berth with fourth world series title















March 6 (Reuters) - New Zealand claimed their fourth straight World Rugby Sevens Series title with a 19-12 win over Australia in the final in Vancouver on Sunday, becoming the first team to qualify for next year's Olympics where they will be defending champions.

The Black Ferns, who won in Tokyo in 2021 by beating France in the final, added to their success in the world series following their triumphs in Sydney, Hamilton and Cape Town.

They extended their lead at the top spot of the standings with two tournaments remaining - in Hong Kong and Toulouse.

"Our goal from the beginning of this season was to qualify for Paris 2024. While we have now qualified for the Olympics, our season hasn't finished yet," said Black Ferns captain Sarah Hirini after Sunday's win over their trans-Tansman rivals.

"As a team we want to keep building on what we have already achieved and continue our preparations for the Olympics next year."

The Olympic Games will be held in Paris next year from July 26 to Aug. 11.

