Blatter, Platini cleared of corruption charges at FIFA trial

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter talks to the media as he arrives at the Swiss Federal Criminal Court in Bellinzona, Switzerland July 8, 2022. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

BELLINZONA, Switzerland, July 8 (Reuters) - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Friday.

Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.

Platini, a former France national team captain and manager, was also acquitted of fraud.

Reporting by John Revill, editing by Michael Shields

