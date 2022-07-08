1 minute read
Blatter, Platini cleared of corruption charges at FIFA trial
BELLINZONA, Switzerland, July 8 (Reuters) - Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter and France footballing legend Michel Platini were both cleared of corruption charges by a Swiss court on Friday.
Blatter, who led FIFA for 17 years, was cleared of fraud by the Federal Criminal Court in the southern city of Bellinzona.
Platini, a former France national team captain and manager, was also acquitted of fraud.
Reporting by John Revill, editing by Michael Shields
