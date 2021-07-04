Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Sports

Blue Jays activate RHP Rafael Dolis from IL

1 minute read

2021-07-04 15:47:51 GMT+00:00 - The Toronto Blue Jays reinstated right-hander Rafael Dolis from the 10-day injured list ahead of Sunday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Buffalo, N.Y.

Left-hander Nick Allgeyer was optioned to Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move.

Dolis, 33, has been sidelined since sustaining a strained right middle finger on June 16.

He owns a 1-3 record with a 5.14 ERA in 26 relief appearances this season. He is 5-9 with a 4.33 ERA in 90 career appearances with the Chicago Cubs and Blue Jays.

Allgeyer, 25, made his major-league debut on Friday. He did not allow a hit in one scoreless inning of relief against the Rays.

--Field Level Media

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 2:52 PM UTCWimbledon to have maximum capacity crowds from quarter-finals onwards

Wimbledon will have capacity crowds from the singles quarter-finals onwards as COVID-19 restrictions on attendances are relaxed, the All England Club announced on Sunday.

SportsBiden on Richardson's sprinting suspension: 'the rules are the rules'
SportsHamilton says thrilling season convinced him to stay in F1
SportsRugby Union-Seven-try England beat U.S. 43-29

England scored seven tries - but conceded a worrying four - as a virtual reserve team beat a spirited United States 43-29 in an entertaining though ragged Twickenham clash on Saturday.