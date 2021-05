May 19, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues players scuffle as defenseman Justin Faulk (72) lies on the ice after a hit in the third period from Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri (91) in game two of the first round of the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Kadri would be ejected from the game for an illegal hit to the head. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The St. Louis Blues say Colorado Avalanche center Nazem Kadri should be suspended for an illegal hit that knocked defenseman Justin Faulk out of Wednesday's 6-3 loss in Game 2 of their playoff series.

Faulk was hit in the head by Kadri early in the third period, resulting in a major and a match penalty for Kadri.

That wasn't enough for Blues captain Ryan O'Reilly.

"That's a very dangerous hit. It's gotta be a suspension," O'Reilly said. "He's a repeat offender. It's completely uncalled for."

"The guy can't control himself," St. Louis center Brayden Schenn added.

The NHL Department of Player Safety said Kadri has been offered an in-person hearing via Zoom. The date and time for the hearing is to be determined.

Kadri, 30, has been suspended five times in his career, including twice in the playoffs while with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He was hit with a three-game ban in 2018 and then was barred for five games in 2019, both in first-round series against the Boston Bruins.

The series continues Friday night in St. Louis with the Avalanche leading 2-0, but Kadri's match penalty will require the NHL to review the play.

"The league will look at it, and then who knows?" Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. "It's hard to sometimes figure out what the league suspends guys for and what they don't. We'll see what they come back with."

--Field Level Media

