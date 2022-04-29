Boehly in exclusive negotiations to buy Chelsea for $3 billion- source

A logo is seen at an entrance to Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday that he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying it, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in London, Britain March 3, 2022. REUTERS/Toby Melville

MANCHESTER, April 29 (Reuters) - The consortium led by LA Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly is in exclusive negotations to buy Premier League club Chelsea for $3 billion, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Boehly's consortium was one of a number of bidders who had approached New York bank Raine with bids to purchase the team, which was put up for sale by owner Roman Abramovich following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and before sanctions were imposed on the oligarch by the British government.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York, writing by Simon Evans in Manchester, Editing by William Maclean

