Boehly, Wyss lead consortium to bid for Chelsea - report

March 3 (Reuters) - A consortium led by American Todd Boehly and Swiss business tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is expected to make a bid for Chelsea Football Club before the end of the week, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.

Russian Roman Abramovich said on Wednesday he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying the Premier League club, amid calls in Britain for sanctions against him following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. read more

The decision offered a rare chance to purchase a top Premier League club and prompted widespread speculation over who might step in.

Boehly and Wyss are working with at least one other partner, the Telegraph said, adding that although there were other prospective bidders, Boehly and Wyss may have an advantage with finance for the deal secured.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Ed Osmond

