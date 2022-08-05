Borrowed clothes maketh the woman: Jessica Korda finds form at Muirfield

Jun 24, 2022; Bethesda, Maryland, USA; Jessica Korda plays her shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Congressional Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 5 (Reuters) - As a professional golfer Jessica Korda is used to living out of a suitcase but the American has had to borrow clothes from her rivals at the Women's British Open in Scotland this week after her luggage failed to arrive from Zurich.

Korda, who shot an opening round of five-under-par 66 for second place at Muirfield, said her suitcase carrying clothes, hats and hand warmers is stranded at Zurich airport.

The 29-year-old trails 2019 champion Hinako Shibuno by one shot.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"If anyone knows anyone at the Zurich airport that would like to put my suitcase on the one flight a day that they have coming into Edinburgh, I'd deeply appreciate it," Korda told reporters on Thursday.

Korda, who has six victories on the LPGA Tour, borrowed outfits from other players, including her sister and world number three Nelly Korda, for the practice days but was relieved to get a new set of clothes from sponsor Footjoy ahead of the first round.

"Monday, I wore Megan Khang's pants. Tuesday, I wore my sister's pants and Wednesday I wore Alison Lee's pants. And today I'm wearing FootJoy pants," she said.

"I gave up on it by Wednesday. If it comes here, great, but if not, it is what it is."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Dhruv Munjal in New Delhi; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.