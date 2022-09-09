Bosnia to meet Russia in friendly in November

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Bosnia and Herzegovina will play Russia in a friendly match in November, the Bosnia Football Association said on Friday.

The match will take place in St Petersburg on Nov. 19, one day before the World Cup in Qatar is scheduled to start.

Poland, Sweden and Czech Republic said they would not play their soccer World Cup qualifiers against Russia back in March, before Russian national teams were barred from international competitions over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Reporting by Anita Kobylinska in Gdansk Editing by Christian Radnedge

