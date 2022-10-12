Boston set to host 2025 World Championships - ISU















Oct 12 (Reuters) - Boston is set to welcome the 2025 World Figure Skating Championships after the International Skating Union (ISU) issued a provisional list of hosts for future events on Wednesday.

Prague was named as host of the championships in 2026, a month after the Olympic Winter Games in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo.

The ISU announced earlier that the 2023 edition of the world championships would be held in Saitama, Japan. In 2024 it will be in Montreal, Canada.

Boston also hosted the world championships in 2016. According to local media, the 2025 event, from March 24-30, would be held at TD Garden, the home arena of the Boston Bruins ice hockey team and Boston Celtics basketball team.

Reporting by Tommy Lund in Gdansk; editing by Clare Fallon











