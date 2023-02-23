Bottas says his mullet is a highlight and here to stay















Feb 23 (Reuters) - Alfa Romeo's Valtteri Bottas turned up for Formula One testing on Thursday with a new 'mullet and moustache' helmet celebrating the look acquired in Australia during his winter break.

The helmet design was temporary, said the Finn, but the look was likely to be longer lasting.

"I'm so proud of my new look so I thought it would need to be painted on a helmet," Bottas told his followers on Instagram, explaining that it was designed by his partner and Australian professional cyclist Tiffany Cromwell.

Bottas told reporters as testing got under way ahead of the March 5 season-opener that getting the mullet haircut was a personal highlight.

"That was a big highlight of my life actually," he said. "For now it's staying. It feels very much part of me."

The Finn has spent time in Australia and New Zealand since the end of last season.

In a video clip posted on Twitter from Australia in December, Bottas was seen telling Cromwell that he felt he did not quite fit in and needed to change his style -- before visiting a barber.

He then emerged in shorts and a sleeveless Victoria Bitter (VB) top, holding a bottle of beer.

"You beauty, now I feel like home. I fit in," he said.

Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Toby Davis











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.