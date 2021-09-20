Skip to main content

Sports

Boulder and Speed World Cup in Seoul cancelled due to COVID-19

1 minute read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Sport climbing's Boulder and Speed World Cup due to be held in Seoul, South Korea from Oct. 1-3 has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC) said on Monday.

The IFSC arrived at the decision after discussions with the Korean Alpine Federation (KAF). The event, originally set to take place in May before it was postponed, was meant to be the final competition of the year.

"The decision comes as a consequence of the latest restrictions applied in the country to fight the COVID-19 pandemic," the IFSC said in a statement.

South Korea has had over 287,000 infections and 2,409 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began, according to a Reuters tally.

Climbing made its Olympic debut in the Tokyo Games this year.

Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Sports

Sports · 1:37 PM UTC

Loaded U.S. face tough Ryder Cup test against battle-hardened Europe

Home advantage for a largely inexperienced U.S. team versus European passion will be one of the compelling storylines in this week's Ryder Cup between two star-studded teams at Whistling Straits.

Sports
MLB roundup: Cardinals edge Padres for 8th straight win
Sports
Van Dijk beats Olympic medallists to win time trial title
Sports
American DeChambeau wants to end dispute with Koepka, says coach
Sports
ESPN to launch 'NBA Today' on Oct. 18